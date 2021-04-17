Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Drops By 66.7%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $5.84 on Friday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.