Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Expands By 144.0%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS NDCVF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.96. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

