Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Drops By 58.4%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1,881.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 118,893 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,673. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

