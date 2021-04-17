Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declines By 46.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,950,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 31,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,379,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,304,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,180,316. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

