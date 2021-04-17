Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Decreases By 66.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BICEY stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe and internationally. The company offers stationery products, including ball pens, ink, dry gel pens, fineliner pens, graphite pencils, coloring pencils, coloring felt pens, poster paints, water colors, plasticines, double-sided dry eraser whiteboards, mini pocket mouse decor, glue stock dÃ©cor, markers, stickers, graphic pencils, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, dyes, leads, writing instruments, and correction and adhesive tapes, as well as crayons, arts and crafts kits, correction fluids, correction pens, and erasers.

