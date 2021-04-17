Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 794,100 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEB stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of -0.14.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

