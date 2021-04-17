Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $34.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

