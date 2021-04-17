Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,980. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

