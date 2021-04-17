Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLVRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 392,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.