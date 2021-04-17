Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 392,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

