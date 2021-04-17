Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.