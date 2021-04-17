Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Shares Down 0.6%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKSBF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

