SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

