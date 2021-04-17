SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth $201,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

