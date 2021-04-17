Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,720 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:OLP opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.