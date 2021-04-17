Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $296,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,084 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

BDEC stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

