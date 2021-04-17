Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 421 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.