Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

Shares of SR stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

