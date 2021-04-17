Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 88,845 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 878.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Evolus worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

