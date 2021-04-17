Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 14,482 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Heritage Insurance worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.