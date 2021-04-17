Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

