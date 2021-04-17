Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $319,000 Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,453 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IVC stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

