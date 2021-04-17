Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $326,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PBI opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

