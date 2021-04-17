Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $22,160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. SINA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.