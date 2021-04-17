Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

