Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,729,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI opened at $139.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

