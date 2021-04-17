Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,358,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,675,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

