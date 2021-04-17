Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Sterling Construction stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

