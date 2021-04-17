Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 45.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $64.49 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

