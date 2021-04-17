Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $686,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $251.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.32. The company has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

