Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $160.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $149.85. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $161.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

