STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,225,000 after buying an additional 179,645 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

