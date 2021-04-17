Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

