Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Financial Review

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Summit Financial Group and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 22.38% 11.25% 1.09% South State 8.18% 6.67% 0.85%

26.0% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of South State shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Financial Group and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A South State 0 3 3 0 2.50

South State has a consensus price target of $74.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.21%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and South State’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $126.27 million 2.66 $31.87 million $2.53 10.24 South State $734.39 million 7.95 $186.48 million $5.63 14.60

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Summit Financial Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South State has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

South State beats Summit Financial Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 32 banking offices. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and other consumer loans; lending and credit card services; and automated teller machines processing services. In addition, the company provides treasury management services, merchant services, debit card products, automated clearing house services, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, and other treasury services. As of December 31, 2019, it served customers through 155 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, nine North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and four Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.