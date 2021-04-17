Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.66 on Monday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

