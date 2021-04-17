Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.24.

SYF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 5,439,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

