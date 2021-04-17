T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $160.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of TMUS opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

