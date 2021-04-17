T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $157.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $177.35 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.