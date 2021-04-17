Telsey Advisory Group Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $27.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $316,425.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325,602 shares of company stock worth $32,537,547 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

