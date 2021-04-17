Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.05 million and $234,510.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.00714246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033164 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

