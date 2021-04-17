Tendies Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $357,370.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $357,370.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00022751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.81 or 0.00733170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00087512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,592 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,592 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.