Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.21.

TXRH traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

