The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SCHW stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

