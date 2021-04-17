The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.66

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 14605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

