The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

