The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $322.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.82 and a twelve month high of $323.40.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

