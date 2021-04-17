The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $4,348,000. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $2,430,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,667. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $735.41 million, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

