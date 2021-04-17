The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 272.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The New York Times by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,566,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The New York Times by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

