The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry so far in the year. The company has long been struggling with declining print readership and advertising revenues. Readers’ inclination toward digital content has made the newspaper industry’s print-advertising model increasingly redundant. During fourth-quarter 2020, total advertising revenues slid 18.7%, while print advertising revenues fell 37.9%. Moreover, digital advertising revenues were sluggish owing to lower creative services revenues. Management expects total advertising revenues to decline in the high-teens in the first quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet provide some cushion to the stock.”

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $75,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The New York Times by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $26,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.