The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -482.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 57,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

