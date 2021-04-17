The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.57.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock opened at $735.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 251.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.66.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,962 shares of company stock worth $222,473,174 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.