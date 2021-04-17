The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.57.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $735.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 251.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.66.
In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,962 shares of company stock worth $222,473,174 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
